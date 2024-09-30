Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,537 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSM stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $105.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

