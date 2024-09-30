Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.