Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 581.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 70,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $137.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.