Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 2,048 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

