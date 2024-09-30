Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.8 days.
Interfor Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 1,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Interfor has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $19.45.
Interfor Company Profile
