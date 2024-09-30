Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.8 days.

Interfor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 1,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Interfor has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

