Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.6 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $66.34 on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $67.25.
About Intertek Group
