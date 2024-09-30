Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.6 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $66.34 on Monday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

