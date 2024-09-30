Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.99

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.97, with a volume of 130767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.