Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 127,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

