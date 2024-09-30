Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.68

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 98782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $786.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 255,918 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

