Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.45

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 742224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
