Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.45

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 742224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $566,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

