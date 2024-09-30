Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $26,054,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,806,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $428,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $486.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.21. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

