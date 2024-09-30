Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $484.61 and last traded at $485.93. Approximately 5,363,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,745,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.75.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.21.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
