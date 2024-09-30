Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 787,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Investec Group Price Performance
Shares of IVTJF remained flat at $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.
Investec Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.