Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 787,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of IVTJF remained flat at $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

