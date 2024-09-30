Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.