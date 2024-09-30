Invst LLC Buys 11,315 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Invst LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after buying an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.