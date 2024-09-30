Invst LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Invst LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock opened at $200.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
