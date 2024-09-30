Invst LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $197.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
