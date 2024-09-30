Invst LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Invst LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

