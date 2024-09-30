Invst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,118 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Invst LLC owned about 0.34% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $49.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

