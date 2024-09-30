Invst LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.3 %
Visa stock opened at $275.17 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
