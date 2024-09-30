Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after buying an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 518.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 716,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.2 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

