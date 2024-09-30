Ironwood Investment Management LLC Invests $724,000 in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Colony Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.25. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

