Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $275.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

