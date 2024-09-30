Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AUPH stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

