iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.56

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 429142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

