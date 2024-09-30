iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.31

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.31 and last traded at $65.88, with a volume of 147511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.