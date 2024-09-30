iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.78

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.78 and last traded at $83.64, with a volume of 156270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,354,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

