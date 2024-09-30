iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.33

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 7632783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,447,000 after buying an additional 451,382 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

