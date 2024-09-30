iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Next Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,417,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IVV stock opened at $574.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Green Giants: Riding the Hydrogen Wave to New Heights
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.