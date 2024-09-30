iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.64

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 1110208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $7,269,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

