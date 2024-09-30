iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.90

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 2765561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.24.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

