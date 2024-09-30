iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.94

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 101219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
