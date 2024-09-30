iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.59

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 47825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $554,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

