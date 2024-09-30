iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.42

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 510645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

