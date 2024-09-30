iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.42

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 157876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.