iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.42

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 157876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $603,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

