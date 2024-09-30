iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 473,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,846 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.21 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

