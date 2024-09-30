iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.27

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 193101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

