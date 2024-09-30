iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.82

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.82 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 310199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after buying an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

