iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.13

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 427673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

