iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.51

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1620733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after buying an additional 1,675,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after purchasing an additional 791,123 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,548,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,095,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.