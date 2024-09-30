iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.33

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 529887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.72.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

