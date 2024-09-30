iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.58

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 4580821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

