iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.14

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 109610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

