iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.35

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 1477503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

