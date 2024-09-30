iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $202.80

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.80 and last traded at $202.60, with a volume of 555288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

