iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.64

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.64 and last traded at $179.19, with a volume of 1017161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

