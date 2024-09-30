iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.88

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 47189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

