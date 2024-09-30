iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.13

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.13 and last traded at $109.03, with a volume of 218273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

