iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $190.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

