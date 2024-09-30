iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $74,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $656,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,126.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,009,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.